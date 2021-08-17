Nuvoco Vistas IPO share allotment today. How to check application status

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nuvoco IPO allotment date: Nuvoco Vistas share allotment may get announced today. So, those who bid for the Nuvoco Vistas IPO are advised to check their official IPO application status online either by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official registrar's website. Official registrar of Nuvoco Vistas IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment links

Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment links

Nuvoco Vistas IPO bidders can check their allotment status by logging in at the direct link of both BSE and Link Intime. The direct BSE link to check Nuvoco IPO allotment status is bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx while direct link to check Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status is linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

How to check Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status at BSE

Nuvoco Vistas IPO bidders are advised to login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and check share allotment status online.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

3] Enter your Nuvoco IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN card details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status check at Link Intime

As mentioned above, bidders can check Nuvoco Vistas IPO allotment status online by either logging in at the direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at the Link Intime's direct link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Nuvoco IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Nuvoco IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

