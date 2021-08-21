Nuvoco Vistas IPO: What GMP (grey market premium) signals ahead of listing

Speaking on the expected listing of Nuvoco Vistas shares; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "As the primary market gears up for listing phase, most of the IPOs are facing half-hearted listing led by correction in broader market and due to expensive valuations of IPOs. Nuvoco Vistas too may not be spared from such trend as this issue too was expensively priced at 17x EV/EBITDA. The listing may not be a fancy and even discount listing also cannot be ruled out."