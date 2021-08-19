Nuvoco Vistas IPO: What GMP signals ahead of listing

Nuvoco Vistas share allotment got finalized on August 17. The IPO listing date has not been announced yet, however, the expected date of its stock market debut on leading exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) is next week on Monday, August 23, 2021. According to market observers, that Nuvoco Vistas shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹5 in the grey market as compared to a discount yesterday.

