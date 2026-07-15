Nuvoco Vistas share price rallies 12% on strong Q1 results FY27. Should you buy or sell?

Nuvoco Vistas share price rallied as much as 12.38% on NSE in Wednesday's trading session after the company reported strong set of numbers during the June quarter results (Q1 results FY27).

The stock opened at ₹348.85 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹341.40 on Tuesday. Nuvoco Vistas shares touched an intraday high of ₹384.65 on 15 July.

Nuvoco Vistas Q1 results 2026 highlights The company posted a 20% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹160 crore for the first quarter of FY27, while revenue increased 9% to ₹3,129 crore.

It attributed the performance to a 5% year-on-year growth in volumes, driven by resilient execution despite a challenging operating environment. Continued cost discipline and operational efficiencies also helped lift EBITDA by 7% year-on-year, making it the company's strongest first-quarter EBITDA performance on record.

Nuvoco added that underlying cement demand strengthened during the June quarter, although it remained temporarily muted in some states due to election-related factors. The company also highlighted that the Centre's capital expenditure grew 13% year-on-year in Q1 FY27, up to May 2026, with ongoing infrastructure and housing projects continuing to underpin demand.

“We have had a strong start to the year, delivering higher business performance despite macro headwinds, particularly emanating from geopolitical tensions. The Company achieved strong YoY growth in both EBITDA and PAT. The performance reflects resilient execution, supported by continued focus on cost discipline and operational efficiencies. On the growth agenda, the company achieved a major milestone of inaugurating the Grinding Unit at Limla, Surat, ahead of schedule, which reflects the strength of our project execution capabilities and the commitment of our teams on the ground,” said Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Nuvoco Vistas.

Nuvoco Vistas share price - Should you buy or sell? Brokerage firm Choice Broking has retained its ‘buy’ rating on Nuvoco Vistas stock, with a target price of ₹500 per share, seeing an upside potential of up to 46.5%.

“We retain our BUY rating on NUVOCO, while revising our TP to INR 500/share. Despite near-term cost pressure, we remain positive on NUVOCO, backed by strong pricing, superior cost discipline and a credible capacity-led growth runway. However, Q2FY27 cost inflation is projected to be ~INR 100/t QoQ (vs earlier estimated impact of ~200/t), including ~INR 50/t higher power cost due to plan shutdown of a kiln,” said the brokerage firm in a note.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm PL Capital has also maintained ‘buy’ rating, with a new target price of ₹510 per share, saying that the stock is trading at an EV of 6.5x FY28E EBITDA.

“Nuvoco continues to execute well on its long-term strategy, with steady progress on capacity expansion, disciplined cost optimisation and improving regional presence. The completion of ongoing Vadraj refurbishment and debottlenecking projects are expected to support future volume growth, while initiatives around fuel mix optimisation, logistics efficiencies and premiumisation should structurally improve profitability over time. While near-term margins remain dependent on the sustainability of price hikes amid cost inflation, the company's improving operational execution, expanding footprint and focus on profitable growth position it well for a gradual earnings growth. We raise our EBITDA estimates by 11%/8% on higher pricing and expect it to deliver EBITDA CAGR of 13% over FY26-28E. Maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of Rs510 (earlier Rs471) valuing at same 9x EV of Mar’28E EBITDA,” it said.