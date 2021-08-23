Nuvoco Vistas shares list at sharp discount to issue price

''NVCL’s plants are located at various strategic locations in east and north India. They have three integrated units and five grinding units in East India, and two integrated units and one blending unit in North India. These locations allow them to effectively sell their products in East and North India as well as access to select key markets in Central India. They are also in the process of enhancing their cement capacity in their existing grinding units in Jojobera Cement Plant and Bhabua Cement Plant in East India. The connectivity to raw materials and their customers allows them to manufacture and sell their cement products in a cost-efficient manner,'' ICICI Direct had said in the IPO note.