Nuvoco Vistas shares may not have a fancy debut, say experts

Speaking on the reason for expecting par listing of Nuvoco Vistas shares; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The public issue got subscribed 171 per cent, which was much below to other public issues opened for subscription recently. This was mainly due to the 70 per cent money getting raised from the public issue are of OFD (Offer for Sale) in nature. This didn't go down well among the bidders. The issue is expensively priced as well, so institutions too didn't show much interest in the public issue."