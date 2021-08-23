Nuvoco Vistas shares make a weak debut. Should you buy at current levels?

“Nuvoco vistas debuted secondary market on a weak note due to weak market sentiments whereas valuations were also on the expensive side. Though the company has a strong market share with good brand names and financials are also decent. We have a bullish view on the infrastructure sector for the next 3-5 years, therefore, we expect the cement sector also to do well. If we talk about Nuvoco vistas then investors can hold this stock for the long term on the back of a bullish outlook on the sector and strong market share," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}