Nvidia adds $277 billion in market capitalisation in one day, beats Meta’s record
Nvidia shares jumped 16%, adding about $277 billion in market capitalisation and bringing its total market value near $2 trillion. The addition in market value eclipsed the $197 billion gain made by Facebook-parent Meta at the start of the month.
Nvidia share price surged to an all-time high on Thursday with its market capitalisation witnessing the biggest single-session increase in history, topping Meta Platforms’ historic gain just three weeks ago.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started