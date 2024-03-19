Nvidia, Alphabet, among other US tech stocks rally; S&P 500 technology index gains 0.5%
Tesla shares led S&P 500 percentage gains, ending 6.3% higher after the electric carmaker said it would soon increase the price of its Model Y EVs in parts of Europe.
US stock indices ended higher on Monday boosted by a rally in megacap technology and growth stocks ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later this week.
