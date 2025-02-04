Markets
This stock has been moving in tandem with Nvidia. How deep do the parallels run?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 04 Feb 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Nvidia dominates the AI space with its GPUs, and Netweb Technologies mirrors its success in India. Can Netweb navigate its financial and operational challenges to become India's very own Nvidia?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a key emerging theme that promises to reshape the future. And US-listed Nvidia is undoubtedly the flagbearer of this movement. Without its graphics processing units (GPUs), training AI models would be nearly impossible. It's no surprise that, as the demand for GPUs surged, Nvidia's stock price exploded as well.
