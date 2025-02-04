This stock has been moving in tandem with Nvidia. How deep do the parallels run?

In response, management of both businesses released statements spinning the development into a positive for their businesses. Both of them highlighted how DeepSeek’s inference algorithm still requires a lot of GPUs, and both of them alluded to the Jevon’s paradox–when technological advancement (like what DeepSeek pulled off) makes a resource (like GPUs) more efficient, it ironically leads to more adoption of the resource. So, they expect the adoption of GPUs to pick up further pace, thanks to DeepSeek (rather than the other way around).