Nvidia, Apple, Google fuel record $185 billion gain for Norway’s wealth fund, but CEO say, ‘We are really cautious’

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, reported on Wednesday a record $185 billion in investment returns in the first half, recovering from heavy losses in the first three months of the year.
The $2.3 trillion fund, managed by Norges Bank Investment Management, returned 11.5% in the second quarter, according to a statement. It was the best result since the second quarter of 2020.
Equity investments drove the gains, with 16% return, while fixed income contributed 1.1%. Unlisted real estate and infrastructure investments both returned 1.8% in the quarter.
“Of course, after a rally like that, you are a bit more nervous, a bit more conscious about all the dangers out there,” CEO Nicolai Tangen said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “We are seeing a lot of reasons to be really cautious. We are seeing, you know, AI valuations. We are seeing geopolitics.”
The fund is invested in around 7,100 companies across the globe and, in aggregate, owns around 1.5% of all listed companies worldwide. It is also one of the world’s biggest investors in artificial intelligence-linked companies.
Its biggest stockholdings are the AI chip giant Nvidia (612 billion kroner), Apple (522 billion kroner), Google parent Alphabet (499 billion kroner), Microsoft (347 billion kroner) and the Taiwanese chip maker TSMC (332 billion kroner).
“Chips drive fund’s value on a scale not seen before,” Tangen said in a news conference in Arendal, southern Norway.
But with the growth driven by a specific sector, the fund's value is dependent on "an ever smaller number of companies", Tangen noted.
Speaking in another interview with Bloomberg, Tangen noted growing concerns that circular financing is inflating an AI bubble. “It increases the risk in the system, if anything goes wrong,” he said.
The fund previously said an AI bubble could cost the world’s largest wealth fund 35% of its value. Geopolitical risk, including global investment restrictions and severe tariffs, could wipe out up to 37% of the fund’s value in a worst-case scenario.
The fund’s top 10 holdings make up nearly 25% of its total value, Tangen said, adding that he has never seen the fund so heavily concentrated in a few stocks.
Founded in the early 1990s, NBIM now owns about 1.5% of the world’s total listed companies. It invests in line with a benchmark index set by Norway’s finance ministry and its scope for active moves is limited. Its portfolio spans equities, fixed income, real estate, and renewable infrastructure, all outside Norway.
(With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg and AFP)
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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