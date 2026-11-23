Jensen Huang made a comeback as Nvidia CEO after the company’s board of directors reaffirmed its confidence in his leadership and stated that he “ is the right person to lead NVIDIA.” The announcement triggered a sharp rally in Nvidia shares, which skyrocketed 30% as the US stock market opened on Monday, November 23.

Nvidia shares were trading 30.83% higher at $ 164.43 on Nasdaq during Monday's opening session. US President Donald Trump welcomed the decision and said that Nvidia’s board made the “correct and proper decision”.

"The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security,” stated Trump in his post earlier.

Nvidia board reappoints Jensen Huang as CEO Nvidia's board of directors unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive after input from senior US government officials left its board confident that he posed no national security risk.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, Chair of the Board.

“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.” Harvey Jones will remain as Board chair.

The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately, after a series of meetings left directors satisfied with his "candor and ability to lead," the company said in a statement.

Donald Trump backs Jensen Huang US President Donald Trump welcomed the decision and said that Nvidia’s board made the “correct and proper decision”. "The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security,” stated Trump in his post earlier.

Nvidia did not name the government officials it consulted or say what they told the board. The decision came three days after Trump publicly urged Nvidia to take Huang back, calling him "one of the truly most brilliant minds in the world" and saying he would "love to see Jensen be given a second chance."

Jensen Huang reacts to Nvidia board decision Reacting to Nvidia’s board of directors announcement, Jensen Huang expressed his happiness to return as the company’s CEO. “I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang.

AI-linked stocks rally after Jensen Huang’s comeback as Nvidia CEO Reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO sparked a positive rally across the artificial intelligence-linked stocks. The positive momentum extended to multiple other AI related stocks.

Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index surged nearly 14%, along with other stocks tied to the AI infrastructure trade, including energy providers and industrial companies. Anthropic PBC shares were trading marginally higher at $ 89.295.