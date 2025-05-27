Nvidia climbs nearly 3% in pre-market trading ahead of Q1 earnings

Shares of Nvidia Corp., the world’s second largest company, surged in pre-market trading on Tuesday, ahead of its first quarter earnings report, which is slated to be released on May 28.

Advertisement

In the pre-market session, Nvidia stock was nearly 3% higher.

At 8:27 AM EDT, the stock was at $134.53, up $3.24, or 2.47%.

The Nvidia shares gained in tandem with a rise in the US stock futures.

Wall Street’s key stock indices are set for gains with investors optimistic about the US and European trade talks.

As of 7:59 AM New York time,the S&P 500 contracts rose 1.5%, the Nasdaq 100 futures were 1.6% higher, andthe Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures added 1.4%.

Nvidia results Investors are eagerly awaiting the artificial intelligence- chip company results for answers on how much US chip curbs on China will cost the company.

Last month, the Trump administration had imposed export limits on Nvidia's H20 chip - a move the company had said would result in $5.5 billion in charges.

Advertisement

Last week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who pegged the market for AI chips in China at roughly $50 billion next year, had said his company had walked away from $15 billion of sales in the country after the curbs.

The company is planning to launch a new AI chipset for China based on Nvidia's latest generation Blackwell architecture, reported news agency Reuters.

The GPU or graphics processing unit will be part of Nvidia's latest generation Blackwell-architecture AI processors and is expected to be priced between $6,500 and $8,000, well below the $10,000-$12,000 the H20 sold for, the Reuters report said.

It will be based on Nvidia's RTX Pro 6000D, a server-class graphics processor, and will use conventional GDDR7 memory instead of more advanced high bandwidth memory (HBM), it added.

Advertisement