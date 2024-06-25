Nvidia Corp: $500 billion wiped off in a week; stock falls 13%. Here's why

Nvidia Corp.’s three-day, $430 billion selloff has traders turning to technical analysis for clues on where the bottom may be.

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp.’s three-day, $430 billion selloff has traders turning to technical analysis for clues on where the bottom may be. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock has fallen 13% since briefly overtaking Microsoft Corp. last week as the world’s most valuable company. That’s pushed Nvidia shares into a technical correction – when a stock drops 10% or more from a recent peak — for the first time since April. The stock was set to extend losses Tuesday, dropping as much as 2.4% in premarket trade.

The abrupt reversal has included some tell-tale signs of capitulation, according to Buff Dormeier, chief technical analyst at Kingsview Partners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The fact that this is happening following all this good news — the split, becoming the largest company — is a concern," he said, referring to the 10-for-1 stock split announced last month. Dormeier sees short-term support around the $115 level, with the next significant level at $100.

The $115 area for Nvidia shares is near a key Fibonacci retracement level, a tool used by technical analysts to identify support or resistance lines for stocks and other assets. The 38.2% retracement from the stock’s intraday low in April to its record high last week is about 2% below Monday’s closing price.

While technical analysis — which looks for insight in historic trading patterns — isn’t precise, it can provide a useful roadmap for investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nvidia has soared this year amid unrelenting demand for its chips that dominate the market for artificial intelligence computing. The latest leg of the advance saw the stock rise 43% from its May 22 earnings report and stock split announcement to the June 18 peak when the stock closed with a market value of $3.34 trillion, topping Microsoft at $3.32 trillion. Despite the three-day drop since then, Nvidia is still up 139% this year.

For Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, the longer-term trend is more important than any specific level for Nvidia and it remains strong with the stock still trading well above its 50-day moving average around $101 and 100-day moving average at $92.

“Typically major tops are a process, with several rounds of buying and selling and then price momentum creeps in and there’s a failure to hold key levels. We haven’t seen anything like that yet," he said in an interview. “This is just how Nvidia trades." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While he believes the long-term up trend remains intact, like Dormeier, he’s keeping an eye on the $100 level.

“For a stock in an uptrend like Nvidia, breaching that first level of support wouldn’t be a concern," said Bruce Zaro, chief technical strategist at Granite Wealth Management. A drop below $100, however, would be, he said.

“That may not have long-term implications, but it would signal that you should be patient, especially in a period where the market is likely to be volatile and have a downward bias as we await the election and the Fed weighing in on rates." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

