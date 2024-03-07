Nvidia directors sell shares worth $180 million as stock rally continues
Nvidia's director Tench Coxe sold 200,000 Nvidia shares at $850.03 to $852.50 on March 5, according to a filing. The total worth of shares sold was about $170 million. He still holds more than 3.7 million shares.
Two directors of the chipmaker Nvidia Corp. have sold the company’s shares worth about $180 million in recent days, as the stock continues to rally deeper into record territory, Bloomberg reported.
