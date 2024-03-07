Nvidia directors sell shares worth $180 million as stock rally continues

Two directors of the chipmaker Nvidia Corp. have sold the company’s shares worth about $180 million in recent days, as the stock continues to rally deeper into record territory, Bloomberg reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tench Coxe sold 200,000 Nvidia shares at $850.03 to $852.50 on March 5, according to a filing. The total worth of shares sold was about $170 million. He still holds more than 3.7 million shares, the report added.

Coxe is a former managing director at venture capital firm Sutter Hill Ventures and has been on Nvidia’s board since 1993. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another director, Mark Stevens sold 12,000 Nvidia shares at $852.06 to $855.02 on March 4, the Bloomberg report added.

Last month, other directors offloaded 99,000 Nvidia shares worth about $80 million after the chipmaker’s blowout earnings report.

Coxe and Stevens have become the latest insiders to cash in Nvidia shares as the stock has surged 79% this year on optimism that brisk sales of its chips used for artificial intelligence computing will continue unabated, the news report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nvidia stock price closed at another record on Wednesday, extending gains for the fifth day. Nvidia’s market value has now risen to $2.2 trillion, trailing only Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. in the S&P 500 Index.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

