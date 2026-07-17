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Apple overtakes Nvidia as world's most valuable company amid chip selloff

Nvidia lost its title as the world's most valuable company to Apple after a selloff in semiconductor stocks. Nvidia shares fell 3.7%, while Apple's rose 0.4%, raising its market cap to $4.9 trillion amidst concerns over emerging AI competition from Chinese startups.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated17 Jul 2026, 08:03 PM IST
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Apple overtakes Nvidia as world's most valuable company amid chip selloff
Apple overtakes Nvidia as world's most valuable company amid chip selloff(REUTERS)
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Chipmaking giant Nvidia, one of the 'Magnificent Seven' stocks, lost its position as the world's most valuable company to Apple in Friday's trading session following a fresh selloff in semiconductor stocks.

Nvidia, which had held the top spot since May 2025, saw its shares tumble 3.7% on Friday, reducing its market capitalisation to around $4.8 trillion. In contrast, Apple shares rose 0.4%, lifting the iPhone maker's valuation to approximately $4.9 trillion.

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Apple has benefited from a broader rotation within the technology sector, as investors shift away from companies heavily exposed to artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending.

Nvidia came under pressure after reports that Chinese AI startup Moonshot had developed a new AI model capable of competing with leading offerings from OpenAI and Anthropic, both of which rely extensively on Nvidia's chips.

The emergence of competitive Chinese AI models has reinforced concerns that the massive wave of spending on AI infrastructure may be approaching its peak.

Adding to Apple's momentum, HSBC upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Hold', saying the company is well-positioned to benefit from the current market environment, according to a Bloomberg report.

Chip stocks remained under pressure throughout the week as renewed tensions in the Middle East, coupled with stretched valuations, prompted investors to rotate into other sectors.

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The selloff has put the semiconductor sector on track for its worst weekly decline since the tariff-driven market meltdown in April 2025, with the key industry index falling more than 20% from its record high.

(More to come)

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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