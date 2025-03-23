Chipmaking giant Nvidia Corporation's shareholders expect that the keynote speech from their Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jensen Huang, will deliver enough optimism to fuel the stock's recent rebound, reported the news agency Bloomberg on Sunday, March 23.

Nvidia hosted its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) on Tuesday, March 18. Huang’s speech aimed to ease investors' fears of a potential sales boom peak. The firm is heading into the next few quarters, which will serve as a make-or-break situation in the market, as per the report.

“The fear of Nvidia is we are at peak earnings right now and that the second half of the year isn’t going to be nearly as good as they outlined,” Rhys Williams of Wayve Capital Management LLC told the news agency.

“When he goes onstage, he may be able to give people some comfort that things are going well and that the wheels aren’t falling off,” he said.

Nvidia's stock downtrend comes amid a broader slump in the US stocks fueled by the big tech firms. The sentiment of uncertainty around the Donald Trump tariffs is looming over the markets and giving rise to concerns of heavy spending cutdown on artificial intelligence, as per the agency report.

If the company can meet the guidance backed by solid results and rising gross margins, Nvidia has an opportunity to fuel its shares in the US market.

“If they execute as they say they will, this will prove to be a good buying opportunity,” said Wayve Capital’s Williams, reported the news agency.

Nvidia Share Price Nvidia shares closed 0.05 per cent lower at $117.64 after Friday, March 21, US markets session, compared to $117.70 at the previous market close.

The AI and chipmaking firm's shares have lost 14.9 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025, and are trading 4.15 per cent lower after the last trading sessions on Wall Street.

However, in the longer term, Nvidia shares have given US market investors more than 1,760 per cent returns in the last five years and 23.89 per cent in the last one-year period.

“The market is very skeptical on the stock,” Alec Young, chief investment strategist at Mapsignals told the news agency attributing the issue of Nvidia's current valuation along with the high expectation of the topline growth.

“Market thinks the growth’s not going to happen,” he said.

Nvidia stock crashed 12.5 per cent at the market open in early February 2025, wiping off nearly $600 million from the company's market capitalisation (M-Cap). The chipmaking firm's M-Cap stands at $2.871 trillion as of March 21, 0.70 per cent lower than the previous market close.

Even though the quarterly earnings of Nvidia Corp exceeded market expectations, the firm said that the gross margins would be thinner than expected in the upcoming quarter results.

Analysts expect Nvidia's revenues to rise 57 per cent for the fiscal year 2026, with a 52 per cent rise in GAAP earnings per share, reported the news agency.