Nvidia, Google, Tesla shares among top US stocks bought by Indian investors in Q1FY26

Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Alphabet, among others were the top US stocks that were most actively traded by the Indian investors in the April-June 2025 quarter, which was marked by global market jitters, according to Vested Finance’s Q2 2025 Global Investing Behaviour Report.

Nvidia Corporation, now valued at nearly $4 trillion, dominated trading activity on the platform, accounting for 6.4% of total buy volumes and 8.3% of total sell volumes between April and June. The report attributes this to a mix of profit-booking and “buy-the-dip” strategies, reflecting tactical rebalancing by Indian retail investors.

Alphabet shares stood out for receiving the highest net inflows during the quarter, with a 113% jump in the number of unique investors on the platform. Other frequently traded names included Tesla, Advanced Micro Devices, and Apple, reaffirming Indian investors’ continued interest in tech giants and innovation-led companies.

Interestingly, lesser-known innovation-focused firms also caught attention. Duolingo saw a staggering 2,255% surge in investor count, while UnitedHealth Group and Novo Nordisk recorded more than 500% growth in investors.

Overall, the platform witnessed a 20.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in buy volumes, while assets under management (AUM) climbed by 35.4% QoQ and 140% year-on-year (YoY). Notably, net buying exceeded selling by 18.2%, underscoring a shift from short-term trades to long-term conviction-led investing.

ETF Investing Picks Up Pace ETF investing emerged as a key theme this quarter, with investors increasingly favouring diversified exposure. The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) saw investor counts rise by 131%, 101%, and 47%, respectively.

Small-cap ETFs, too, witnessed explosive growth. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) saw a 622% jump in investors, while iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) rose by 222%, suggesting rising appetite for innovation and recovery-oriented opportunities.

Geographic and Sectoral Diversification on the Rise Amid a weakening US dollar and diverging central bank policies, Indian investors also turned to global diversification. ETFs offering exposure to Europe, China, and Brazil — such as Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK), iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (CWEB), and iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) — saw increased interest.

Sectoral rotation was another clear trend. Healthcare witnessed a sharp resurgence, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) attracting 1,087% more unique investors. AI-focused small-cap names like Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP), SoundHound AI (SOUN), Hims & Hers Health (HIMS), and IonQ (IONQ) recorded investor base growth between 300–800%.

At the same time, more conservative instruments gained ground. Funds such as the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB), and iShares Silver Trust (SLV) indicated that investors were also pursuing risk-adjusted, balanced portfolio strategies.

“Q2 wasn’t about chasing momentum — it was about disciplined re-engagement,” the report noted. Indian investors demonstrated greater maturity in their approach, embracing themes like healthcare, semiconductors, small caps, and AI while increasingly adopting global and sectoral diversification through ETFs.

The findings highlight how Indian retail investors are no longer merely reacting to headlines but are gradually building conviction-driven, globally diversified portfolios.