Nvidia hits 15% upper circuit as AI mania sparks tech rally on Wall Street, market value nears $2 trillion
Nvidia shares have jumped nearly 36 per cent this year to become the top performing S&P 500 stock, while playing a crucial part in the benchmark index climbing record highs in 2024.
Nvidia inched closer to $2 trillion market value after the bellwether for artificial intelligence (AI) chip demand once again exceeded Wall Street's sky-high expectations, re-igniting a global rally in tech stocks.
