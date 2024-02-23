Nvidia's market value hits $2 trillion as AI frenzy grips Wall Street; shares at record high
Nvidia's shares were last trading up about three per cent, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). They had risen as much as 4.9 per cent to a record high $823.9 earlier in the session.
Nvidia hit $2 trillion in market valuation for the first time on Friday, February 23, riding on a relentless demand for its chips amid Wall Street's current tech rally fueled by artificial intelligence (AI)
