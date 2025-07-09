Nvidia hits $4 trillion market cap after stock achieves fresh all-time high, beats Apple and Microsoft

Global chipmaking giant, Nvidia Corp.'s market capitalisation (M-cap) hit $4 trillion on Wednesday's Wall Street session after the company shares hit a fresh all-time high. The chipmaking giant crossed Apple and Microsoft's rankings to become the largest publicly listed company in terms of market value.

Nvidia shares gained 2.76% during Wednesday's intraday session on the US stock market, hitting an all-time high of $164.42 on 9 July 2025, compared to $160 at the previous market close. As of 10:49 a.m. (EDT) the shares are currently trading 1.65% higher at $162.68 on the New York-based Nasdaq.

According to data collected from CompanyMarketCap, the largest companies by market capitalisation shows that Nvidia stands at the top of the leaderboard, followed by Microsoft at $3.751 trillion, and the iPhone maker Apple at $3.135 trillion as of 9 July 2025.

Nvidia Stock Price Trend Nvidia Corp. shares have been on a winning streak this year, with the chipmaking giant giving back staggering returns for the US stock market investors.

Over the last five-year period, the shares of Nvidia Corp. have given stock market investors more than 1,455% returns on their investments, and over 24% gains in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has risen more than 17% in 2025, and 14.28% in the last one-month period.

The chipmaking giant's shares have gained 6.48% on Wall Street in the last five stock market sessions. Nvidia shares hit their 52-week high and all-time high levels of $164.42 on 9 July 2025, while the 52-week low level was at $86.62.

According to a Reuters report, the US stock market investors have confidence in the growth of artificial intelligence (AI), with chipmaking serving as the backbone of technological AI advancement, this also serves as one of the major reasons for investors supporting Nvidia.

US Stock Market Today Along with Nvidia, investors' sentiment has driven the US stock market up, with the benchmark indices opening with gains on 9 July 2025. Investors are focusing on the upcoming US Fed minutes of the meeting and Donald Trump's trade deal with other world nations.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.40% higher at 44,418.70 points, compared to 44,240.76 points at the previous Wall Street close. However, the index is currently trading flat at 44,241.99 points as of 11:19 a.m. (EDT).

The Nasdaq Composite opened 0.58% higher at 20,536.50 points, compared to 20,418.46 points at the previous US market close. As of 11:20 a.m. (EDT), the tech-heavy index is trading 0.45% higher at 20,510.50 points on Wednesday's market.

The S&P 500 gained 0.41% at the opening bell to start at 6,251.06 points, compared to 6,225.52 points at the previous stock market close. The index is currently trading 0.22% higher at 6,239.23 points.

