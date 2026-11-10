Nvidia in Crisis! China Spy Allegations, FBI Probe, shares crash, more: Key things investors should know - Still a buy?

Nvidia scandal: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing intense scrutiny following reports of an alleged relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of being linked to an espionage operation. The controversy has triggered an FBI investigation, congressional scrutiny, an independent board inquiry and a shareholder lawsuit. Nvidia shares have also fallen amid concerns over the potential national security and reputational fallout.

Nvidia controversy: 7 key things investors should know 1. Who is Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of the controversy? The controversy centres on Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, who is unrelated to Jensen Huang. A former television reporter in China, she later became a senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company and one of Nvidia's biggest customers in Southeast Asia.

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According to reports by The New York Times, US intelligence agencies discovered that Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and chip buyer, was allegedly passing information directly to China. Intelligence officials reportedly concluded that she had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to target the Nvidia chief in a possible "honey trap" operation. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

2. Megaspeed faces probe over alleged $2 billion Nvidia chip smuggling Alice Huang served as a senior executive at Megaspeed between March and November 2023. The company has been under US federal investigation since 2024 over allegations that it helped divert export-restricted hardware into China.

US and Singaporean authorities are investigating suspicions that Megaspeed helped circumvent US export restrictions by smuggling more than $2 billion worth of Nvidia AI processors, including H100 and H800 GPUs, into China.

Intelligence officials suspect that the alleged operation was aimed at obtaining sensitive information from Jensen Huang and encouraging Nvidia to lobby Washington for looser restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China.

3. Jensen Huang admits extramarital affair and apologises In a message to employees released on November 8, 2026, the 63-year-old Taiwanese-born executive admitted that he had been unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and company staff.

Huang said, "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

He also acknowledged falling short of his responsibilities towards Nvidia employees, adding that leading the company was a privilege and that he had a responsibility to earn their trust.

4. FBI investigates relationship; Congress seeks closed-door briefing US President Donald Trump confirmed that the FBI was investigating the relationship. Separately, three US congressional committee chairmen have demanded that Jensen Huang appear for a closed-door briefing on November 18, 2026.

The scrutiny centres on the possibility that the alleged relationship could have exposed sensitive information or created national security risks.

5. Nvidia board launches independent investigation On November 8, Nvidia's board of directors launched an independent investigation overseen by independent directors and outside legal counsel. The inquiry is examining reports that Huang may have been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

The board stated that it had "no reason to believe" that national security or Nvidia's confidential information had been compromised. Huang has agreed to cooperate with the review and will continue as CEO during the investigation.

6. Shareholders file federal fraud lawsuit against Nvidia and Huang On November 10, 2026, Nvidia shareholders filed a federal fraud lawsuit in California against the company and Huang. The lawsuit alleges that they misled investors by failing to disclose a relationship that posed significant national security and reputational risks.

7. Nvidia shares fall; Huang loses $7.4 billion in wealth

Nvidia shares fell more than 4% in pre-market trading on Monday, slipping to around $178 apiece. On November 9, the first trading day after the board's announcement, the stock declined approximately 4.2% to 6%.

The fall reportedly wiped around $7.4 billion off Huang's personal net worth in a single day, pushing him out of the world's 10 richest individuals.

Investors have also raised concerns about key-man risk because of Nvidia's dependence on Huang's leadership. Speculation about a possible massive divorce settlement has added to the personal and financial fallout surrounding the CEO.

Should you still buy? Wall Street brokerage Bernstein maintained its Outperform rating on Nvidia with a target price of $400, although it warned that the controversy could become a significant distraction and expose the company to greater regulatory scrutiny.

The brokerage said some espionage-related allegations appeared to have "more form than substance" so far, while describing the developments as a "very bad look" for Nvidia. It questioned whether Alice Huang could have influenced Jensen Huang's lobbying efforts for greater access to China, noting that the CEO had advocated expanded sales to the country for years without much success. It also pointed out that the H20 and H200 chips currently permitted for sale to China in limited quantities were several generations behind the state of the art.

However, Bernstein cautioned that if Alice Huang was indeed a spy, information could have been obtained through channels outside Nvidia's company devices. It warned that headlines suggesting that "NVIDIA's CEO got honeypotted by China" could provide ammunition to China hawks in Congress and Democrats critical of Huang's relationship with President Donald Trump.

The brokerage does not expect demand for Nvidia's products to be affected but sees scope for increased regulatory risks as AI infrastructure expansion becomes increasingly political.

It also highlighted Nvidia's key-man risk, stating, "Nvidia is not an ordinary company and Huang is not an ordinary CEO. He effectively is Nvidia, given his central role in setting the company's long-term strategy and direction."