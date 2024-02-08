Nvidia inches close to surpassing Amazon in market value amid AI boost
Nvidia share price has rallied 40% so far in 2024 with its market capitalization soaring to $1.73 trillion as on Wednesday, only about 3% below Amazon’s $1.77 trillion value.
Nvidia is on the verge of becoming more valuable than retail giant Amazon for the first time in two decades led by the recent sharp run in its share price on enthusiasm over artificial intelligence (AI).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started