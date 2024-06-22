Nvidia is no Cisco, but it is getting expensive

Cisco’s stock price is about 40% below that level now, adjusted for splits. That seems like a cautionary tale for Nvidia’s shareholders. But there are also some important differences to consider. Cisco swelled to a much frothier multiple of 131 times forward earnings at its peak in March 2000, according to FactSet data. And that was on less impressive financial performance, as the company’s revenue grew 55% in the fiscal year that ended that July with an operating margin of 17%, down from 24% the year before, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nvidia’s trailing 12-month revenue at the end of the April quarter was more than triple that of the same period last year, while its operating margin has more than doubled in that time to 60%.