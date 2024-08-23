Nvidia is up 2,000% since 2019. These WSJ readers invested early.
Hannah Miao , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 23 Aug 2024, 08:50 PM IST
Summary
- Eight investors share why they bought the chip maker’s stock—and how much they have made.
Nvidia is the market’s hottest stock. For some of the amateur investors who got in early, the stock’s meteoric rise has minted life-changing money.
