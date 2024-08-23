Nvidia is up 2,000% since 2019. These WSJ readers invested early.

Nvidia briefly became the world’s most valuable company in June, a title that seemed almost unimaginable five years ago, when it didn’t crack the top 20. Even with a roughly 9% pullback from its June high, the stock is up about 700% since the end of 2022, split-adjusted. Nvidia’s shares have had a total return of more than 500,000% since the company’s initial public offering in 1999. Its market value is hovering near $3 trillion.