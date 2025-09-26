Nvidia’s $100 billion OpenAI bet: Strategic masterstroke or high-stakes gamble?

Sam Altman, OpenAI's charismatic but combative CEO, has seemingly been throwing digital punches at everyone. He claims he “can't remember the last time he used Google," wants to build a social network to compete directly with Meta, has partnered with Shopify to challenge Amazon's e-commerce dominance, and acquired Johnny Ive's design company to build hardware that could rival Apple. Oh, and he famously has a rocky relationship with Microsoft despite their $13 billion investment in his company.