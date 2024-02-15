Nvidia overtakes Alphabet to become third most valuable US company
Nvidia share price rose 2.46% with its market capitalization surging to $1.825 trillion, while Alphabet stock price rose 0.55%, leaving it with a value of $1.821 trillion.
Nvidia overtook Google-parent Alphabet to become the third most valuable US company on Wednesday, ahead of the AI chipmaker’s upcoming quarterly.
