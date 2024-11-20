Nvidia Q3 results preview: Wall Street traders brace for $300 billion swing in market value, stock up 200% YTD

Nikita Prasad
Published20 Nov 2024, 10:37 PM IST
First unveiled earlier this year, the Jetson Thor computers are part of Nvidia’s approach to developing humanlike robots. Photo: Akio Kon/Bloomberg News
First unveiled earlier this year, the Jetson Thor computers are part of Nvidia’s approach to developing humanlike robots. Photo: Akio Kon/Bloomberg News

Nvidia Q3 Results Today: The options-implied move for Nvidia shares the day after earnings is about 8% in either direction, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That would equate to close to a $300 billion swing in market value — bigger than all but 25 companies in the S&P 500 Index. And according to strategists at Bank of America, the report carries more risk for the benchmark than the next Federal Reserve meeting or inflation data.

As the poster child of the artificial intelligence trade, Nvidia’s stock has rallied nearly 200% so far in 2024 and its reports have been the biggest event on the earnings calendar for more than a year. But the shares pulled back 1% ahead of the chipmaker’s fiscal third quarter earnings, due on Wednesday after the market close, and there’s more uncertainty than normal about how the results and guidance will play out.

However, with a history of beating estimates in a big way, thanks to unbridled demand for its accelerator chips, Nvidia may need to do more than provide assurances that Blackwell’s ramp up remains strong. In the past five quarters, Nvidia sales have beaten consensus by an average of about $1.8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

If Nvidia results fall short of that bar, it could spell trouble for the stock, which is trading close to a record high after nearly tripling this year.

First Published:20 Nov 2024, 10:37 PM IST
