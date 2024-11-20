Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Nvidia Q3 results preview: Wall Street traders brace for $300 billion swing in market value, stock up 200% YTD

Nvidia Q3 results preview: Wall Street traders brace for $300 billion swing in market value, stock up 200% YTD

Nikita Prasad

  • Nvidia pulls back 1% ahead of Q3 results; Wall Street traders brace for $300 billion swing in mcap, stock up 20%% YTD

First unveiled earlier this year, the Jetson Thor computers are part of Nvidia’s approach to developing humanlike robots. Photo: Akio Kon/Bloomberg News

Nvidia Q3 Results Today: The options-implied move for Nvidia shares the day after earnings is about 8% in either direction, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That would equate to close to a $300 billion swing in market value — bigger than all but 25 companies in the S&P 500 Index. And according to strategists at Bank of America, the report carries more risk for the benchmark than the next Federal Reserve meeting or inflation data.

As the poster child of the artificial intelligence trade, Nvidia’s stock has rallied nearly 200% so far in 2024 and its reports have been the biggest event on the earnings calendar for more than a year. But the shares pulled back 1% ahead of the chipmaker’s fiscal third quarter earnings, due on Wednesday after the market close, and there’s more uncertainty than normal about how the results and guidance will play out.

However, with a history of beating estimates in a big way, thanks to unbridled demand for its accelerator chips, Nvidia may need to do more than provide assurances that Blackwell’s ramp up remains strong. In the past five quarters, Nvidia sales have beaten consensus by an average of about $1.8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

If Nvidia results fall short of that bar, it could spell trouble for the stock, which is trading close to a record high after nearly tripling this year.

As the poster child of the artificial intelligence trade, Nvidia’s stock has rallied nearly 200% so far in 2024 and its reports have been the biggest event on the earnings calendar for more than a year. But the shares pulled back 1% ahead of the chipmaker’s fiscal third quarter earnings, due on Wednesday after the market close, and there’s more uncertainty than normal about how the results and guidance will play out.

However, with a history of beating estimates in a big way, thanks to unbridled demand for its accelerator chips, Nvidia may need to do more than provide assurances that Blackwell’s ramp up remains strong. In the past five quarters, Nvidia sales have beaten consensus by an average of about $1.8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

If Nvidia results fall short of that bar, it could spell trouble for the stock, which is trading close to a record high after nearly tripling this year.

As the poster child of the artificial intelligence trade, Nvidia’s stock has rallied nearly 200% so far in 2024 and its reports have been the biggest event on the earnings calendar for more than a year. But the shares pulled back 1% ahead of the chipmaker’s fiscal third quarter earnings, due on Wednesday after the market close, and there’s more uncertainty than normal about how the results and guidance will play out.

However, with a history of beating estimates in a big way, thanks to unbridled demand for its accelerator chips, Nvidia may need to do more than provide assurances that Blackwell’s ramp up remains strong. In the past five quarters, Nvidia sales have beaten consensus by an average of about $1.8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

If Nvidia results fall short of that bar, it could spell trouble for the stock, which is trading close to a record high after nearly tripling this year.

As the poster child of the artificial intelligence trade, Nvidia’s stock has rallied nearly 200% so far in 2024 and its reports have been the biggest event on the earnings calendar for more than a year. But the shares pulled back 1% ahead of the chipmaker’s fiscal third quarter earnings, due on Wednesday after the market close, and there’s more uncertainty than normal about how the results and guidance will play out.

However, with a history of beating estimates in a big way, thanks to unbridled demand for its accelerator chips, Nvidia may need to do more than provide assurances that Blackwell’s ramp up remains strong. In the past five quarters, Nvidia sales have beaten consensus by an average of about $1.8 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

If Nvidia results fall short of that bar, it could spell trouble for the stock, which is trading close to a record high after nearly tripling this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.