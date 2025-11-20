Nvidia Q3 results: Net income soars 65% to $31.9 billion, shares surge after Q4 outlook — Key takeaways

Nvidia Corp reported Q3 revenue of $57 billion, a 22% increase from the previous quarter and 62% year-over-year. The company anticipates $65 billion for Q4, exceeding analyst expectations, while shares rose 4%, marking a 39% gain this year.

Leading chipmaker Nvidia Corp reported third-quarter earnings for the current fiscal year on November 20,2025. The company reported a revenue of $57 billion, a 22% increase from the previous quarter and 62% year-over-year.

Nvidia said that its net income in the quarter increased 65% to $31.91 billion, up from $19.31 billion in the year-ago period.

The company forecasts $65 billion in sales for Q4, surpassing analyst estimates. Analysts had estimated an average of $62 billion. Nvidia shares rose 4% after the announcement, having gained 39% this year, Bloomberg reported.

