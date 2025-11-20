Nvidia Q3 results: Net income soars 65% to $31.9 billion, shares surge after Q4 outlook — Key takeaways

Nvidia said that its net income in the quarter increased 65% to $31.91 billion, up from $19.31 billion in the year-ago period.

The company forecasts $65 billion in sales for Q4, surpassing analyst estimates. Analysts had estimated an average of $62 billion. Nvidia shares rose 4% after the announcement, having gained 39% this year, Bloomberg reported.

“Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Compute demand keeps accelerating and compounding across training and inference, each growing exponentially. We’ve entered the virtuous cycle of AI. The AI ecosystem is scaling fast with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once.”