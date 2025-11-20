Mint Market
Nvidia Q3 results: Net income soars 65% to $31.9 billion, shares surge after Q4 outlook — Key takeaways

Nvidia Corp reported Q3 revenue of $57 billion, a 22% increase from the previous quarter and 62% year-over-year. The company anticipates $65 billion for Q4, exceeding analyst expectations, while shares rose 4%, marking a 39% gain this year.

Riya R Alex
Updated20 Nov 2025, 05:41 AM IST
Leading chipmaker Nvidia Corp reported third-quarter earnings for the current fiscal year on November 20,2025. The company reported a revenue of $57 billion, a 22% increase from the previous quarter and 62% year-over-year.

Nvidia said that its net income in the quarter increased 65% to $31.91 billion, up from $19.31 billion in the year-ago period.

The company forecasts $65 billion in sales for Q4, surpassing analyst estimates. Analysts had estimated an average of $62 billion. Nvidia shares rose 4% after the announcement, having gained 39% this year, Bloomberg reported.

“Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Compute demand keeps accelerating and compounding across training and inference, each growing exponentially. We’ve entered the virtuous cycle of AI. The AI ecosystem is scaling fast with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once.”

