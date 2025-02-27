Nvidia share price gains over 3%; revenue, profit growth beats estimates with upbeat guidance

Nvidia share price rallied over 3% in regular trading on Wednesday, before declining slightly in choppy extended trading, as the tech giant reported its fourth quarter results. Nvidia stock price ended 3.7% higher in regular trading. The stock declined 1.49% in extended trade.

The Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia reported a surge in fourth-quarter profit and sales led by growing demand for its specialized Blackwell chips. For the three months that ended January 26, Nvidia posted revenue of $39.3 billion, up 12% from the previous quarter and 78% from one year ago, beating estimates of $38.04 billion.

The tech giant reported adjusted per-share profit of 89 cents, compared with estimates of 84 cents a share. Net income was at $22.06 billion, beating analysts’ predictions of $19.57 billion.

“Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law — increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter,” Nvidia Founder Jensen Huang said in a statement.

Nvidia has ramped up the massive-scale production of Blackwell AI supercomputers, Huang said, “achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter.”

Sales in the data-center segment, which accounts for most of Nvidia's revenue, grew 93% to $35.6 billion in the quarter ended January 26, above estimates of $33.59 billion, Reuters reported. The segment had recorded growth of 112% in the prior quarter.

Nvidia expects total revenue of $43 billion, plus or minus 2% for the first quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $41.78 billion, according to LSEG. It forecast first-quarter gross margin slightly below expectations - it will sink to 71%, below the 72.2% forecast by Wall Street, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said that fourth-quarter Blackwell sales exceeded the company's expectations.

“We delivered $11 billion of Blackwell architecture revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the fastest product ramp in our company’s history,” Kress said in an earnings call Wednesday afternoon.

“Blackwell sales were led by large cloud service providers which represented approximately 50% of our data center revenue,” he added.

Nvidia Stock Price Trend The poster child of the AI boom, Nvidia has grown into the second-largest company on Wall Street and it is now worth over $3 trillion. Nvidia’s market value was below $600 billion two years ago. Nvidia share price has fallen 5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

However, Nvidia stock price has jumped 66% in the past one year and delivered more than 400% returns over the last two years.

(With inputs from Agencies)