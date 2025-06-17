Nvidia share price 3% away from record high. Will it climb to a new peak?

Nvidia shares rose 2 per cent on Monday on Wall Street, bringing the AI chip leader close to its record high after a strong rebound over the last two months.

The company's momentum remains strong, driven by robust demand for its advanced AI chips from major cloud providers and international markets developing their own national AI infrastructures.

Nvidia shares ended the day at $144.69 on Wall Street, roughly 3% below all-time closing high.

The recent surge follows Nvidia’s GTC Paris event held last week in the French capital, where CEO Jensen Huang also made an appearance at the Viva Technology conference.

According to media reports, the company is also facing the consequences of the Trump administration’s ban on selling its chips to China. In its latest earnings report, Nvidia disclosed a $4.5 billion loss linked to the ban and expects to incur a further $8 billion write-down in the current quarter.

Nvidia has announced its first-quarter results, reporting revenue of $44.1 billion for the period ending April 2025 — marking a 12% increase from the previous quarter and a significant 69% surge compared to the same period last year.

Wall Street began the week on a positive note Monday, rebounding after last week's steep decline. Investor sentiment was lifted by growing optimism over a possible resolution to the recent Israel-Iran tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 248 points (0.6%), the S&P 500 added 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite, dominated by tech stocks, outperformed with a gain of nearly 1%.

Here's what experts say on Nvidia share price According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, a breach and sustain above 154 will trigger a fresh rally in Nividia share price.

“Nvidia share price has formed a 35-week double bottom base with a neckline placed at 153.11. The stock has rallied for 11 straight weeks, approaching the breakout point with strong momentum. However, a 4–8 week consolidation near the pivot is expected before a sustainable breakout,” Jain said.

Jain further added, “ A breach and sustain above 154 will trigger a fresh rally, initially targeting 175, with bulls eventually eyeing 190 as the final target. Watch for volume confirmation on the breakout.”