Nvidia share price falls on downbeat China sales outlook
Chip manufacturer Nvidia had a day before reported revenue above Wall Street expectations, but said it expects a steep drop in fourth-quarter sales in China - a key revenue generator - in the wake of new US rules.
Nvidia share price dropped more than 2% on Wednesday, a day after the company reported downbeat sales outlook from China. Nvidia shares ended 2.46% lower at $487.16 apiece.
