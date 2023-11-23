Nvidia share price falls on downbeat China sales outlook

Nvidia share price dropped more than 2% on Wednesday, a day after the company reported downbeat sales outlook from China. Nvidia shares ended 2.46% lower at $487.16 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chip manufacturer Nvidia had a day before reported revenue above Wall Street expectations, but said it expects a steep drop in fourth-quarter sales in China - a key revenue generator - in the wake of new US rules.

Nvidia forecast adjusted gross margins of 75.5% for the fourth quarter, above analyst estimates of 72.64%. Nvidia forecast current-quarter revenue of $20 billion, plus or minus 2%.

Nvidia is set to take a hit from the vastly expanded US export controls on what the company can sell to China. Sales of the affected chips made up nearly a quarter of Nvidia's datacenter sales in the past few quarters, Reuters reported.

“Export controls will have a negative effect on our China business, and we do not have good visibility into the magnitude of that impact even over the long term," Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said.

The company's adjusted third-quarter revenue tripled to $18.12 billion, beating estimates of $16.18 billion. Excluding items, the company earned $4.02 per share as against expectations of $3.37 a share, Reuters reported.

Nvidia shares have jumped more than 240% this year and are up over 13% in the past one month.

(With inputs from Reuters)

