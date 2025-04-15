Nvidia share price gains over 2% after $500 billion AI investment, Nasdaq-mover climbs 14% in 5 days

Nvidia Corp., the dominant player in chips for AI models, said it will produce as much as half a trillion dollars’ worth of AI infrastructure in the US over the next four years through manufacturing partnerships. Production of Nvidia’s latest generation AI chip, known as Blackwell, has begun at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s new plant in Phoenix.

Advertisement

Santa-Clara, California-based Nvidia is also building supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas with Foxconn and Wistron Corp., and partnering with Amkor Technology Inc. and Siliconware Precision Industries Co. for packaging and testing operations in Arizona, the company said in a statement Monday. “Mass production” is expected to ramp up in the next 12 to 15 months.