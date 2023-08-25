Nvidia share price hit record high on robust Q2 results led by AI boost, $25 billion share buyback plan1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST
The rally in Nvidia stock comes after the company announced a $25 billion share buyback plan and reported upbeat second quarter results led by strong demand for its artificial intelligence (AI)-focused chips.
Nvidia share price ended marginally higher at $471.63 apiece on Thursday after hitting a record high during the session. The stock surged as high as $502.66 intraday. Nvidia shares have jumped 223% year-to-date.
