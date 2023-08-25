Nvidia share price ended marginally higher at $471.63 apiece on Thursday after hitting a record high during the session. The stock surged as high as $502.66 intraday. Nvidia shares have jumped 223% year-to-date.

The rally in Nvidia stock comes after the company announced a $25 billion share buyback plan and reported upbeat second quarter results led by strong demand for its artificial intelligence (AI)-focused chips.

Nvidia’s second quarter revenue of $13.51 billion beat analyst expectations. The company also predicted its revenue would reach $16 billion in the third quarter. Nvidia’s revenue guidance also crushed analysts expectations by a decent margin.

The booming demand for Nvidia’s artificial-intelligence chips from tech giants building generative AI services has doubled the company’s business in size as compared to the same quarter last year.

Nvidia’s data center revenue surged to $10.3 billion in the second quarter as against Wall Street analysts’ estimates of $8 billion.

Nvidia, the first chip maker valued at more than $1 trillion, said it would buy back $25 billion worth of its shares, one of the largest planned buybacks of the past decade.

More than 20 brokerages raised their target price on Nvidia after the earnings. Among the most bullish were Elazar Advisors with a target of $1,600 and Rosenblatt Securities with a target of $1,100, according to Refinitiv data, Reuters reported.

