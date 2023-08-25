Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Nvidia share price hit record high on robust Q2 results led by AI boost, $25 billion share buyback plan

Nvidia share price hit record high on robust Q2 results led by AI boost, $25 billion share buyback plan

1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • The rally in Nvidia stock comes after the company announced a $25 billion share buyback plan and reported upbeat second quarter results led by strong demand for its artificial intelligence (AI)-focused chips.

Nvidia shares have jumped 223% year-to-date.

Nvidia share price ended marginally higher at $471.63 apiece on Thursday after hitting a record high during the session. The stock surged as high as $502.66 intraday. Nvidia shares have jumped 223% year-to-date.

The rally in Nvidia stock comes after the company announced a $25 billion share buyback plan and reported upbeat second quarter results led by strong demand for its artificial intelligence (AI)-focused chips.

Nvidia’s second quarter revenue of $13.51 billion beat analyst expectations. The company also predicted its revenue would reach $16 billion in the third quarter. Nvidia’s revenue guidance also crushed analysts expectations by a decent margin.

Read here: AI boost: Nvidia beats expectations with Q2 results and bullish Q3 guidance, announces $25 billion share buyback

The booming demand for Nvidia’s artificial-intelligence chips from tech giants building generative AI services has doubled the company’s business in size as compared to the same quarter last year.

Nvidia’s data center revenue surged to $10.3 billion in the second quarter as against Wall Street analysts’ estimates of $8 billion.

Nvidia, the first chip maker valued at more than $1 trillion, said it would buy back $25 billion worth of its shares, one of the largest planned buybacks of the past decade.

Also Read: Nvidia share price hits all time-high, short sellers lose $826 million

More than 20 brokerages raised their target price on Nvidia after the earnings. Among the most bullish were Elazar Advisors with a target of $1,600 and Rosenblatt Securities with a target of $1,100, according to Refinitiv data, Reuters reported.

Catch Live Market Updates here

25 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST
