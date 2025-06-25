NVIDIA share price hits January 2025 high, inches close to record; will it climb to a new peak?

Nvidia shares were trading close to their January 2025 high levels in June 2025, as experts expect sustained momentum from the big tech stock amid easing tensions between Israel and Iran after the raging conflict.

Earlier this week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also sold 1,00,000 shares worth nearly $15 million of the company stock on Friday and Monday, part of the executives' larger plan to sell as much as 6 million shares by the end of 2025.

Nvidia Share Price Outlook A stock market analyst highlighted that the shares of the big tech firm, Nvidia Corp., witnessed a rally in the last few months. The shares surpassed their Janaury level and the shares are now indicating a sustained momentum.

“Nvidia share price has witnessed a stellar rally over the past couple of months, surging from around $90 to above $145. Throughout this uptrend, minor dips have been consistently bought into, with the 20-day EMA providing immediate support. The stock has now surpassed its January swing high, indicating sustained momentum,” a technical analyst told Mint.

The analyst also estimates that the Nvidia share price is expected to have a key support level at $133 level, with the next potential resistance at $165 mark.

Nvidia Share Price Trend Nvidia Corp. share price closed 2.59% higher at $147.90 after Tuesday's Wall Street session, compared to $144.17 at the previous stock market close.

Shares of the big tech giant were trading 0.72% higher at $148.95 in the premarket trading session at 7:04 a.m. (EDT) on Nasdaq ahead of the US stock market open on Wednesday, 25 June 2025, according to Marketwatch data.

Nvidia shares have given US stock market investors more than 1,516% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 17% returns in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of the big tech giant have gained 6.93% in 2025, and are trading 2.39% higher in the last five Wall Street sessions. The shares hit their 52-week high level at $153.13, while the 52-week low level was at $86.62.

Nvidia's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at $3.61 trillion ahead of the US market open on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

