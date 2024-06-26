Nvidia share price jumps 7%, bounces back after $430 billion market dip
Nvidia shares ended 6.8% higher at $126.09 apiece on June 25 after losing 13% from June 18 close of $135.58. The drop followed a rally in Nvidia shares seen after a 10-for-1 stock split that took effect on June 10.
Nvidia share price rallied nearly 7% on Tuesday, witnessing a technical bounce back after three days of consecutive losses that wiped out $430 billion from the artificial intelligence chipmaker’s market value.
