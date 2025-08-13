Nvidia share price: Market cap tops $4.47 trillion, commands over 8% of S&P 500

Nvidia Corp. has cemented its dominance in U.S. equity markets, ending Tuesday with a market capitalisation of $4.47 trillion and accounting for more than 8% of the S&P 500’s total market value — the highest weighting ever recorded for a single stock in the index’s history.

Nvidia share price closed 0.52% higher at $183.10 apiece, lifting its market share in the S&P 500 to a record high level. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 gained 72.31 points, or 1.13%, to close at a record high of 6,445.76, with a market cap of $53.66 trillion, buoyed in part by shares of the AI chipmaker Nvidia’s continued rally.

The milestone underscores Nvidia’s rapid ascent, fuelled by insatiable demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) that power artificial intelligence applications worldwide.

Nvidia now holds a larger slice of the S&P 500 than tech giants Microsoft ($3.93 trillion market cap) and Apple Inc. ($3.41 trillion), which rank second and third by index weight. Rounding out the top five are Alphabet ($2.46 trillion) and Amazon ($2.36 trillion).

The technology sector remains the dominant force in the S&P 500, with an overall index weight of 34%, followed by financials at 13.8% and consumer discretionary at 10.4%.

Nvidia Share Price Performance Nvidia’s share price has rallied 7% in the past month, 41% over three months, and 37% year-to-date. Over the past year, the stock has surged 58%, driven by robust demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) that power artificial intelligence applications globally.

By comparison, the S&P 400 index has posted more modest gains — up 3% in one month, 9.5% in three months, and 10% so far in 2025. On a one-year basis, the index has delivered 19% returns.

