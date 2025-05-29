Nvidia share price surges 6% after robust performance in Q1

Nvidia share price jumped as much as 6 per cent in afterhours trading on Wall Street after the IT giant posting record-breaking revenue and data center sales for the first quarter.

The IT giant stock climbed to $142.22 apiece on Nasdaq in afterhours trading, against previous close at $135.50.

Nvidia Q1 results 2025 The company posted fiscal first-quarter revenue of $44.06 billion, marking a 69% increase compared to the same period last year and surpassing analysts' forecast of $43.31 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.96, exceeding the expected $0.93. Net income climbed to $18.8 billion, or $0.76 per share, up from $14.9 billion in the previous year.

Nvidia’s data center unit—which includes its AI chips and networking products—achieved a record $39.1 billion in sales, marking a 73% increase year over year. This segment now contributes a massive 88% of the company's overall revenue. According to CFO Colette Kress, Microsoft alone has already deployed “tens of thousands” of Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs and is projected to expand that number to “hundreds of thousands.”

For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins were 60.5% and 61.0%, respectively. Excluding the $4.5 billion charge, first quarter non-GAAP gross margin would have been 71.3%.

For the quarter, GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.76 and $0.81, respectively. Excluding the $4.5 billion charge and related tax impact, first quarter non-GAAP diluted earnings per share would have been $0.96.

"Our breakthrough Blackwell NVL72 AI supercomputer — a ‘thinking machine’ designed for reasoning— is now in full-scale production across system makers and cloud service providers,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

Huang added, "Global demand for NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure is incredibly strong. AI inference token generation has surged tenfold in just one year, and as AI agents become mainstream, the demand for AI computing will accelerate. Countries around the world are recognizing AI as essential infrastructure — just like electricity and the internet — and NVIDIA stands at the center of this profound transformation.”

The company also announced a cash dividend of $0.01 per share on July 3, 2025, to all shareholders of record on June 11, 2025.