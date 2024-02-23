Nvidia share price up 16%, nears life-time high; Here's how Indians can invest
Nvidia's market capitalization nearing $1.9 trillion has exceeded the combined market capitalization of all 30 companies listed on the Sensex.
Nvidia's stocks surged by over 16%, reaching a record high of $785.38 and significantly boosting its market capitalization by approximately $277 billion, nearly approaching the $2 trillion mark in total market value, on February 22.
