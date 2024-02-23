Nvidia's market capitalization nearing $1.9 trillion has exceeded the combined market capitalization of all 30 companies listed on the Sensex.

Nvidia's stocks surged by over 16%, reaching a record high of $785.38 and significantly boosting its market capitalization by approximately $277 billion, nearly approaching the $2 trillion mark in total market value, on February 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nvidia's remarkable gain also marked the largest single-day increase in the history of Wall Street, totaling $1.96 trillion.

According to CNBC TV18 report, Nvidia's market capitalization nearing $1.9 trillion has exceeded the combined market capitalization of all 30 companies listed on the Sensex. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Global investors are seeing Nvidia as an appealing chance to diversify and strengthen their investment portfolios.

Although Nvidia is listed in the United States, investors in India can also purchase its shares and earn profits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How Indians can buy Nvidia stocks? For individuals keen on investing in Nvidia stock from India, the company is enlisted on the NASDAQ index under the ticker symbol NVDA. To invest in international stock market, Indian investors need to establish an international trading account, a procedure that can be streamlined through diverse online platforms like Groww, Angel One, among others.

To initiate the process of opening an international trading account, individuals will need to furnish their bank account particulars along with Know Your Customer (KYC) documents.

Alternatively, Indian investors have the option of exploring overseas account opening through domestic brokerage firms that maintain international partnerships. Some examples include ICICI Direct, HDFC Securities, Kotak Securities, Axis Securities, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, investors can gain direct access to Nvidia stock by establishing an account on international brokerage platforms like Charles Schwab, Ameritrade, Interactive Brokers, and similar entities.

Meanwhile, Indian mutual fund houses also maintained holdings in Nvidia through their foreign equity investments. As of December 2023, four mutual fund houses—Axis, ICICI, Mirae, and Motilal Oswal—held approximately 1.7 lakh shares of Nvidia, currently valued at about $132 million, according to CNBC TV18 report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nvidia's financial report for the fourth quarter ended January 28, 2024, revealed a revenue of $22.1 billion. This marks a notable increase of 22% from the preceding quarter and a remarkable surge of 265% compared to the corresponding period last year.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!