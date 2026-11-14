NVIDIA shareholder Leo KoGuan backs Jensen Huang! Explains why he will not add more stake in flagship AI stock

Billionaire investor Leo KoGuan has come out in full support for Jensen Huang after his resignation as Nvidia Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Stressing on Huang’s importance ‘beyond description,’ Leo KoGuan, suggested that he would reduce his planned investment in the artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker firm.

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Apart from indicating his plans to cut investment in Nvidia, he also signed a virtual declaration to extend his support form Jensen Huang. Not only KoGuan, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Garry Tan, President & CEO of Y Combinator, etc have also signed the declaration.

Why Leo KoGuan will not add more stake in Nvidia? While maintaining that Nvidia’s growth trajectory remained intact over the last few years, KoGuan said that he will reduce his planned investment in the American semiconductor giant. He also expressed his interest in putting money in other AI firms.

“In the next 3 years, nothing has changed on NVDA’s trajectory. However, I will reduce my plan investment in NVDA,” KoGuan said in his latest social media post on X. He also mentioned that he would invest more in other ‘si companies’, referring to Super Intelligence terminology.

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“I hope and plan to invest in Jensen Huang if he creates or buys si company. I hope he will offer me the opportunity to invest in his future company,” he added.

No further investment without Gensen Leo KoGuan has invested nearly $1.3 billion in Nvidia, and there will be no more money going to Nvidia “without Jensen”, said Leo KoGuan in a statement shared with Bloomberg. Founder and chairman of of IT provider SHI International, Leo KoGuan enjoys a net worth of nearly $8.6 billion, according to a Forbes report.

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Earlier in 2026, KoGuan had announced that he had purchased nearly 1 million shares in Nvidia, equivalent to $180 million at that time. While many experts are flagging growing investment in AI and expressing concerns around valuations of AI-linked firms, KoGuan reiterated that he is “convinced AI is NOT a bubble, it is only the beginning.”

Jensen Huang’s Nvidia exit Jensen Huang stepped down from his position on Thursday, November 12, after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy. The incident led to a sharp crash in Nvidia shares and sent shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.