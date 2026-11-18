Nvidia shares rose 3% in premarket trading on Wednesday, November 18, after the chipmaker reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results and issued an upbeat revenue forecast for the current quarter, easing concerns over the leadership turmoil surrounding the company.

The upbeat outlook also lifted sentiment across AI-linked stocks, with investors weighing the strength of demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure against developments at the world's most valuable chipmaker.

Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion for fiscal 2027, more than double the $57 billion recorded a year earlier. Net profit rose 105% year-on-year to $65.3 billion, compared with $31.9 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue of around $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, comfortably ahead of analysts' expectations of $125.3 billion. It also projected a gross margin of approximately 71.5%, signalling continued strength in its business despite concerns over elevated AI infrastructure spending.

The results and guidance reinforced expectations that demand for Nvidia's AI chips remains robust, even as investors assess whether the massive investments being made in data centres will generate adequate returns.

Leadership turmoil remains in focus The earnings announcement comes amid a major leadership transition. Chief executive Jensen Huang resigned with immediate effect, following reports about alleged personal relationships, including one involving a woman whom US intelligence suspects of having links to China.

These remain allegations, and there has been no established finding that company information or national security was compromised.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has taken over as interim CEO, while Harvey Jones has become the cmpany's first board chairman. The board has unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and is not considering reinstating him.

Kress sought to reassure investors, saying the business would continue as usual. The leadership change nevertheless adds uncertainty at a time when Nvidia is central to the global AI investment cycle.

AI-linked stocks gain; Anthropic IPO in focus Nvidia's upbeat forecast supported other semiconductor and AI-linked stocks in premarket trading. AMD rose 1.9%, Broadcom gained 2.2%, Micron advanced 2.7% and Marvell Technology climbed 3.2%.

AI infrastructure companies also moved higher, with CoreWeave gaining 4.4% and Nebius rising 6.4%. Shares of IREN, Applied Digital and Core Scientific advanced between 3.6% and 5.2%.

Investors are also tracking developments around Anthropic, whose potential IPO valuation has reportedly reached as much as $1.4 trillion.

The listing could become another major test of investor appetite for AI-related companies, particularly as markets assess whether valuations across the sector are supported by earnings growth and long-term demand.

Also Read | Nvidia hires Heidrick & Struggles as it intensifies search for next CEO

(With agency inputs)