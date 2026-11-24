With After registering its biggest one-day gain in more than two decades, Nvidia shares retreated in Tuesday's trade on November 24, falling 9% to $150.50 apiece and giving up part of Monday's 31.48% surge.

The shares had closed at $165.05 on Monday after the company's board reinstated founder Jensen Huang as CEO. The rally added nearly $1 trillion to Nvidia's market value, bringing its market capitalisation close to $4 trillion.

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However, the stock failed to sustain the massive gains as investors reassessed the company's outlook amid concerns over returns on AI investments, regulatory uncertainty and higher borrowing costs.

The initial euphoria over Huang's reinstatement faded as investors turned their attention to the ongoing investigation by Nvidia's board into whether he was the target of a foreign spy operation and whether the episode raised any national security concerns.

Along with Nvidia, other major AI and semiconductor-linked stocks also resumed their losing streak as reports emerged that the US was preparing to raise tariffs on China and dozens of other countries, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the plans.

Regulatory scrutiny, export restrictions involving China and questions over the profitability of AI infrastructure investments continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

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US tech stocks retreat after Monday's rally The weakness in Nvidia coincided with a broader retreat in US equity futures. The S&P 500 Index declined 0.4% as of 10:03 a.m. in New York, following its biggest one-day gain since April 2025, while the Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 1.6%.

On Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 surged nearly 7%, adding more than $2.5 trillion in market value, with Nvidia accounting for a significant portion of the gains.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slumped 6%, extending its decline to nearly 40% from its June peak. Amazon.com Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. also fell.

Equities have been volatile in recent weeks as Huang's sudden departure from Nvidia added to growing concerns over the profit potential of artificial intelligence and the hundreds of billions of dollars companies have invested in its development.

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Among individual stocks, Anthropic PBC dropped nearly 7%, trading below its initial public offering price of $83 a share.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. fell 13% after the server maker guided for weaker operating margins in its cloud and AI segment in fiscal 2027 compared with the previous quarter, raising questions about whether the company's pricing power and growth are beginning to peak, Bloomberg reported.

Fed rate outlook adds to pressure on AI stocks In addition, investors were concerned that the US Federal Reserve might announce another rate increase in December. Market pricing indicated an approximately 96% probability of a 25-basis-point Fed rate increase in December, with traders also anticipating further increases in 2027.

Higher interest rates can raise corporate borrowing costs and reduce the present value of future earnings, placing additional pressure on growth-orientated technology stocks.

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Investors were also keeping an eye on the upcoming Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, for further clues about the direction of monetary policy.

The AI trade had come under pressure in recent weeks amid concerns over whether heavy spending on artificial intelligence would generate sufficient returns, the possibility of a slowdown in investments after the US midterm elections, uncertainty surrounding Huang's departure from Nvidia and the prospect of higher interest rates.

Huang's return to the helm has removed one source of uncertainty for investors, helping fuel Monday's rally.

(With agency inputs)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.